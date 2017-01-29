Mann ki Baat highlights: PM Modi remembers martyrs, helps students for exams, thanks Coast Guard

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered the 28th edition of his monthly address to the nation -- Mann ki Baat -- on Sunday.

PM Modi guided the students preparing for the Class X and XII Board examinations, which will commence from March 9, a day after the last vote is cast in the assembly polls.

In his address on the eve of Martyrs’ Day, he also remembered the people who laid their lives in Indian freedom movement, and also the soldiers who have died protecting the borders.

The Election Commission had given a go-ahead to the broadcast of the programme with a condition that nothing be said to influence voters in the five poll-bound states.

# “Akashwani has started broadcasting Mann ki Baat in regional languages since my last address. I thank and congratulate Prasar Bharati for their voluntary initiative, for which we have received thousands of letters from listeners in regional languages,” PM Modi.

# “The Indian Coast Guard will turn 40 this February 1. I thank all the fellow personnel and jawans of Coast Guard who have been dedicated towards the safety of the coasts of India, especially in such times of much needed marine safety,” PM Modi in Mann ki Baat.

# “It is a misconception that playing and too many breaks during preparations for exams breaks the flow of studies. Go out. Play for a while. Exercise and then the relaxation of the body also helps the mind relax. Deep breathing also helps. And take full sleep. These all steps help in improving focus and concentration,” PM Modi tells students preparing for exams.

“P for prepared, P for play. The person who plays shines”

# PM Modi gets a call from a citizen who regrets cheating in exams. He says: “Cheating is an easy way out to a difficulty. To cheat is too cheap. Do not cheat.”

# I request parents also not to stress over the studies of their children. Failure, low marks are all part of the process. Let the children study to their will and make an environment helpful for their studies: PM Modi tells parents of students going to exams next month.

# A caller, Srishti, sought help to make conducive environment for studies ahead of exams. PM Modi says, “Don’t run for marks, it will make you find the shortest way and you will skip what all you have studied. Keep calm and focus on what have you studied. Competition with others will not help to go forward. Compete with yourself.

“Stress will not help you gain good marks. Remember, A happy mind is the secret to a good marksheet.”

# I also request you to observe two minutes of silence in memory of all those who laid their lives for the freedom of India: PM Modi

# This Martyrs’ Day, I request the youth to share stories of our brave heroes felicitated on Republic Day on the social media. It will not only be an inspiration, but also will motivate our soldiers: PM Modi

# Our nation will progress only if we follow the tracks of rights and responsibilities together, PM Modi says, starting Mann ki Baat.