Maoist commits suicide inside cop’s office bathroom

A Maoist, who was among the 12 arrested on Wednesday by the Malkangiri police on charges of killing civilians, was found hanging in the bathroom of the superintendent of police’s office in Malkangiri on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Sama Kawasi of Chandraguda village.

Malkangiri superintendent of police (SP) Jagmohan Meena said Kawasi was found hanging from a gamchha (cloth) inside the toilet just before being forwarded to the judicial custody.

The SP said while 11 of them had boarded a police vehicle to attend court, Kawasi went to a toilet inside the headquarters premises and allegedly committed suicide.

“One of our security personnel present there saw him and he was immediately rescued. However, he died at the hospital,” Meena added.

Kawasi’s body has been sent for post-mortem.

Kawasi and the 11 other Maoist militants were arrested during a joint combing operation in Kalimela, Tulsi and Nakamamudi areas in Malkangiri after at least half a dozen innocent tribals were killed by them.