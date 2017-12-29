Maoist party describes top leader Jampanna as a renegade

The dreaded Maoist leader Jinugu Narasimha Reddy alias Jampanna, who surrendered to Telangana police last week, was suspended from the central committee of the Maoist party for two years “because of his serious weaknesses and indiscipline”, the Maoist party has said.

In a four-page statement issued to the media on Thursday, the party accused Jampanna of choosing the path of the most selfish, heinous and cowardly path of desertion and shamelessly kneeling down before the enemy.

“He tried to cover up his weaknesses by taking shelter under the garb of ideological differences with the party line. Our central committee strongly condemns his betrayal and resolves to carry forward the red banner of class struggle,” Maoist party spokesman Abhay said in the statement.

Jampanna (57), along with his wife Rajitha (37), surrendered to the Telangana police after spending more than three decades in the Maoist party, serving it in various capacities, starting from a squad member to the level of member of the central committee, the highest decision making body of the party.

His surrender is believed to be a strong blow to the Maoist movement, especially in northern Telangana and Andhra-Odisha border, where he had led several militant movements.

The central committee spokesman said Jampanna was suffering from ‘serious weaknesses, limitations and non-proletarian trends like individualism, bureaucracy and false prestige’.

There were several attempts by the party leadership and the comrades who had worked with him at different levels to correct his stand.

“He used to resist the tasks given to him by the party top brass. He used to over-estimate the enemy and underestimate revolutionary movement and the people. His stubborn attitude resulted in deadlock in the functioning of the party committees.

“Taking into consideration all his anti-organisational activities, the party decided early this year to suspend him from the central committee for two years with a hope that he would rectify his mistakes. The central committee also assigned him to take up the responsibility of a state committee member, but he refused to accept the same,” Abhay said.

The spokesman said Jampanna was “deeply submerged in ideological and political vacillation and finally informed his colleagues in November 2017 about his decision to surrender”. The party’s understanding is that Jampanna’s negative aspects got magnified and finally became dominant under “the present difficult condition”.

The party has accused him of raising political differences with the party line whenever his suspension issue was raised.

He had disagreed with the party ideology that India is a semi-feudal and semi-colonial country and would argue that it has transformed itself into a capitalist country.

He would argue that the party line should also change according to the conditions and follow the ‘insurrection line’ in the view of the new conditions prevailing in the country. He had, however, discussed these issues with his comrades and not in a party forum.