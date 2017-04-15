Maoist, seven police officials killed as prison van collides with truck in Bihar

Seven policemen and a hardcore Maoist were killed when a prison van dashed into a truck in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district on Saturday.

Deputy superintendent of police (town) Ashish Anand said the accident happened near Gaighat village under the jurisdiction of Runnisaidpur police station around 5am.

The prison van was carrying two hardcore Maoists from Bhagalpur to Sitamarhi court, he said. Twelve policemen were also in the van.

The injured were admitted to Sri Krishna Memorial College and Hospital.

The prison van driver Munna Singh was also among the dead.

The DSP said while four policemen died on the spot, the Maoist and three other policemen died on the way to the hospital.

The DSP said all injured policemen and the seriously injured Maoist were later shifted to a private hospital.