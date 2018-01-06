Maoists kill sarpanch in Chhattisgarh

Maoistss on Saturday killed a sarpanch here over the suspicion of being an informer of police.

Pandru, sarpanch of Chinddgur under Darbha police station, was killed by a small action team of Maoists.

Commenting on the incident, Arif Sheikh, Superintendent of Police, Bastar, said the sarpanch did not pay heed to police’s advice of staying in a security camp because of threat on his life.

“He was already cautioned by us to stay in Koleng camp as there was threat but he refused and hence Maoists managed to kill him,” Sheikh said.

He added that District Reserve Group (DRG) has come back from Koleng camp and it has been taken over by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Police and security forces have launched an aggressive search operation against Maoists.