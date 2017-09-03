Mathura: Woman kills four children, commits suicide

A 35-year-old woman committed suicide after strangulating her four children to death.

The incident took place in Birona Kala village under Farah police station of Mathura on Sunday evening. Sharda strangulated her four children aged between 3 and 9 years and hanged herself to death, said station in-charge IK Bhadoria.

The exact reason for death was yet to be assigned, said ADG Ajay Anand.

Farah police station in-charge Indresh Kumar Bhadoria said mother was not in sound state of mind and was suffering from stones, which might have led her to take the drastic step.

Poverty has not been ruled out as her husband, Devki Nandan, was a labourer and could not afford to get medical care for the family.