Mayawati indicates BSP open to forming anti-BJP alliance to defeat Modi in 2019 polls

Having faced humiliating defeat in Uttar Pradesh election earlier this year, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati indicated that she was willing to be part of a larger anti-BJP front.

Maya made the announcement while addressing the cadre during BR Ambedkar’s birth anniversary function at Lucknow’s Ambedkar Memorial on Friday. Her announcement assumes significance as it indicates formation of a larger front to stop the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to seek a second term.

Mayawati announced that her brother Anand Kumar would be the vice-president of the party.

During the run up to UP assembly election, Mayawati had scoffed at suggestions to be a part of a larger anti-BJP front of which Congress and the Samajwadi Party could be a part on the lines of the ‘Mahagathban’ or grand alliance in Bihar where BJP was defeated.

“To keep democracy alive, I am ready to be part of anti-BJP front. We have to cut poison with poison. Due to tampering of EVMs, the voters won’t be able to elect their favourite leaders.The anti-BJP front is necessary to make sure that popular candidate who has mass support wins elections,” she said, amid applause from party workers.