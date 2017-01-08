Mayawati’s UP election strategy: Focus on note ban, SP family feud

Mayawati on Saturday unveiled her election strategy for the assembly elections in UP.

Mayawati directed party leaders and candidates to highlight the harassment of common people due to demonetisation, the family feud in the Samajwadi Party and desperation among Congress leaders for a pre-poll alliance during the election campaign.

“The Centre has summoned the budget session of Parliament during assembly elections in five states. To woo the voters, the Centre might make populist announcements. The BSP leaders should alert voters that the schemes are being launched for votes and might be dumped after elections,” she said.

A meeting of BSP leaders and candidates was held under the chairmanship of the party chief to gear up the cadre for the polls. She also collected feedback about the prospects of the party from senior leaders.

Immediately before the start of the meeting, Mayawati released the third list of party candidates on 100 seats. She had already announced candidates on 200 seats. A BSP leader said candidates on the remaining 103 seats will be declared on Sunday.

Mayawati also directed party leaders to follow the guidelines of the model code of conduct that came into force after the announcement of poll dates by the Election Commission.

She added that the EC must ensure that voters coming from the weaker section of society are not intimated and exercise their franchise right without fear.

