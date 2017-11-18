Medium intensity earthquakes jolt Rajasthan, Uttarakhand
There were no immediate reports of loss of life and property.india Updated: Nov 18, 2017 20:44 IST
Press Trust of India, New Delhi
Rajasthan and Uttarakhand were on Saturday jolted by medium intensity earthquakes measuring 4.2 and 3.3 on the Richter scale, the India Meteorological Department said.
The first quake hit Jodhpur at 3:21pm, while the second quake hit Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand at 6:32pm, it said.
However, there were no immediate reports of loss of life and property.
Earlier in the day, a strong quake jolted Tibet, tremors of which were felt in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, the IMD said.
The Himalayan belt is known for high seismological activity.