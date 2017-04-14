Meerut again: Youths harass couple, one held

Barely a day after members of Hindu Yuva Vahini (HYV) barged into a house in Meerut and allegedly thrashed a Muslim man for being in a compromising position with a woman, another couple was allegedly harassed by a group of youngsters, who claimed to be associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Wednesday night. The police, meanwhile, have arrested one of the accused in the case while two others named in the FIR are still at large.

“Of the three accused, one Ankit has been arrested on Thursday,” said SP city Alok Priyadarshi while confirming that an FIR on charges of eve-teasing and beating had been lodged against the youths— Ankit, Sagar Poswal and Ankit’s brother— on the girl’s complaint. “The accused youths living in the neighbourhood of the girl had passed some objectionable comments at the couple, which ended in a brawl,” said SP city.

Meanwhile, BJP city president Karunesh Nandan Garg claimed the party had nothing to do with the accused in the case and police should ‘take action if someone has taken the law in their hands.’

As per reports, Harish, a resident of Shastri Nagar, had gone to pick up his fiancé along with his brother Avneesh on Wednesday night. The girl lives in K block of Shastri Nagar and works in a multinational bank. On Wednesday she had to stay late in the bank because of work and her parents had sent Harish to pick her up.

The couple was engaged in conversation outside the K Block of Shastri Nagar when a group of youths on bike allegedly passed objectionable comments at them. Harish and his brother protested and thereafter they went to drop the girl at her home. When they returned, the youths stopped and thrashed them.

They then took them to a nearby PVS Mall police chowki of Medical College police station and levelled charges of eve-teasing against the brothers. Sagar Poswal, who is believed to be a close confidant of a BJP MLA, and the other accused allegedly mounted pressure on the police to take the brothers into custody. Meanwhile, they also called their supporters who reportedly beat up the brothers in the presence of police. Relying on their accusations, police took the siblings into custody and they were sent to police station from the chowki.

Meanwhile, the girl and members of both families rushed to the police station. The girl narrated the entire incident to the police following which the brothers were released. SP (city) Alok Priyadarshi said, “The brothers were released after we came to know about the entire incident and a case was filed against Ankit, Sagar Poswal and Ankit`s brother on charges of eve-teasing and beating.”

