Meerut man who sent obscene video to woman’s fiancé arrested

A man has been arrested for pushing a 22-year-old woman to commit suicide by allegedly sending an “obscene video clip” of hers to her fiancé in Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.

The woman was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her home in the district’s Lawar town last week after her fiancé shared the clip with her mother.

Superintendent of police (rural) Rajesh Kumar said Shadab, an employee at a cracker manufacturing unit owned by the woman’s father, was upset over her engagement and sent the clip to her fiancé.

“Shadab has admitted that he forwarded the video as he wanted her marriage to be called off. He escaped to Delhi after the woman’s family named him in the FIR. The police arrested him from Delhi on Sunday,” Kumar said.

The marriage was scheduled in the first week of February.

Sadar Dehat circle officer Ram Araj said the accused, who knew the woman, was blackmailing her with the clip after her marriage was fixed.

“When the woman refused to succumb to pressure, he allegedly sent the video clip to her fiancé from an unknown number,” said Araj.

The woman spoke to her fiancé over the phone and told him the video was fake. After the conversation, she hanged herself, sources said.

Local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Vineet Sharda and Sunil Bharala described it as a case of “love jihad” and demanded a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the woman’s family.

“Love jihad” is a controversial term coined by right-wing fringe outfits to describe cases of what they believe are forced marriages between Muslim men and Hindu women. They also allege such couples often work for terrorist groups.