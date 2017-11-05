Meghalaya CM Mukul Sangma on our hit-list, says militant group HNLC

Meghalaya’s outlawed Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) on Sunday declared that it has included Chief Minister Mukul Sangma in its “top hit list”.

In an e-mailed statement to media, the outfit spokesperson Sainkupar Nongtraw also warned Sangma of receiving a “bullet” if he did not change his “dictatorial” mind set.

Nongtraw held Sangma responsible for the state’s “economic downfall” while also alleging that he and the Congress was not in favour of protecting the indigenous tribes from influx of outsiders.

He said the decision to include Sangma in the “hit list” was after receiving several complaints against the Chief Minister from various quarters.

The HNLC is a secessionist group fighting for a sovereign Khasi homeland in eastern Meghalaya.