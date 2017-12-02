 Mehbooba re-elected PDP president for sixth consecutive time | india-news | Hindustan Times
Mehbooba re-elected PDP president for sixth consecutive time

After her election, Mehbooba Mufti said she would continue to work for development, inclusiveness and reconciliation in Jammu and Kashmir.

india Updated: Dec 02, 2017 15:37 IST
Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti was elected unopposed as PDP president in Jammu on Saturday.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti was elected unopposed as PDP president in Jammu on Saturday.(PTI)

Jammu and Kashmir Chief minister Mehbooba Mufti was re-elected as the president of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday for a record sixth consecutive time.

The PDP’s electoral college met in Jammu where Mehbooba was ‘unanimously’ elected as head of the party for the next three years.

A party leader said she was elected unopposed.

Soon after her re-election, Mehbooba took to Twitter to say she would work for “development, inclusiveness and reconciliation in J&K”.

Mehbooba was sworn-in as the first woman chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir on April 4, 2016, three months after the death of her father and PDP founder and patron Mufti Mohammed Sayeed.

Former chief minister and working president of the National Conference Omar Abdullah also congratulated Mehbooba on her re-election with a tweet.

The PDP was founded by Mufti Mohammed Sayeed in 1999.

