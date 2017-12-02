Mehbooba re-elected PDP president for sixth consecutive time

Jammu and Kashmir Chief minister Mehbooba Mufti was re-elected as the president of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday for a record sixth consecutive time.

The PDP’s electoral college met in Jammu where Mehbooba was ‘unanimously’ elected as head of the party for the next three years.

A party leader said she was elected unopposed.

Soon after her re-election, Mehbooba took to Twitter to say she would work for “development, inclusiveness and reconciliation in J&K”.

Thankful to the party in reposing their trust and electing me as their President. Will work tirelessly to fulfil our shared vision of development, inclusiveness and reconciliation in J&K. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) December 2, 2017

Mehbooba was sworn-in as the first woman chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir on April 4, 2016, three months after the death of her father and PDP founder and patron Mufti Mohammed Sayeed.

Former chief minister and working president of the National Conference Omar Abdullah also congratulated Mehbooba on her re-election with a tweet.

Congratulations to @MehboobaMufti on being re-elected as President of @jkpdp. We may not agree on much these days but I wish you well. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) December 2, 2017

The PDP was founded by Mufti Mohammed Sayeed in 1999.