MHA set to launch website for financial aid to soldiers on April 9

In January this year, Hindustan Times had reported that on a suggestion from Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, the Ministry of Home Affairs is working on a web platform that will allow citizens to directly transfer financial aid to the family of a paramilitary soldier killed on duty.

The Ministry, with the technical expertise of National Informatics Centre, is ready with the website www.indianbravehearts.gov.in, and the same will be formally launched on April 9 at Delhi’s Vigyan Bhawan by the Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

The website, which will eventually be available as a mobile app too, has the list of martyred paramilitary personnel who laid their lives in the call of duty from January onwards, especially in insurgency operations in J&K, and Naxal attacks in Chhatisgarh. The details of the incident in which the soldiers lost their life, as well as that on the dependants they have left behind is also given in the website.

Using the payment gateway of the State Bank of India, anyone with a valid bank account or e-wallet, can directly transfer money in the account of the beneficiary. The maximum consolidated aid that can be availed by a slain soldier’s family through the website is Rs Fifteen Lakh. The ministry is working on ensuring that the contribution would be exempted from income tax, while SBI has agreed to absorb the transaction cost, as a part of their CSR initiative.

When contacted, actor Akshay Kumar confirmed the news of the launch and said, “I’m extremely humbled by the fact that the Home Ministry developed this website in a record time, and thankful to the Union Home Secretary Sh Rajeev Mehrishi and his team who made this possible. I’m delighted about the launch and looking forward to coming to Delhi for it on April 9.”