Militancy cannot be wiped out by killing militants alone, says Mehbooba Mufti

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said Wednesday that militancy cannot be wiped out by killing militants alone and a more ‘humane approach’ was needed to tackle the problem.

“Police has to end militancy in Kashmir but by eliminating militants, militancy will not end. We have to understand real problems and reasons responsible for it,” she said at a passing out parade at SPS Police Training College in Kathua.

Security forces in Kashmir have killed nearly 200 militants this year in sustained operations. It is the highest number of militants killed in years

The chief minister stressed that the police force has to focus on social policing to win hearts of the people by their acts.

“Real test is not in handling SLRs and AK-47s but how to deal with a 9-year old to 80-year old on the street,” she said.

She also said that her government recently announced amnesty to first time stone throwers and asked the police to act as a guide for youngsters.

“They are small children aged around 14 and 15 years. A couple of months ago I called pellet victims to my home. They are minors.. what would you do to them? They have to be treated like children. Police has to do their parenting. We have to be their friend.”

The chief minister said that the state was faced with tough circumstances where security forces including police have to face stones and bullets.

“But despite tough circumstances I hope that all of you will perform your duties with an aim to protect life and property of the people, even of the accused in your custody. There are different challenges in Kashmir and Jammu but you have to ensure justice to all. We have Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians and other sects in the state and you have to maintain a balance,” Mehbooba said.

The chief minister also informed the force that she has requested the Centre to provide ex-gratia relief to the state police personnel on a par with the CRPF

The chief minister expressed her concern over rising crime against women in the state and asked the police to help them in right earnest.

“I am happy that we have come up with women police stations but the staff is not adequate as yet. Women feel comfortable before female police personnel,” she said.

She asked district police chiefs to address their grievances.

Amnesty for 4327 youth

Later in the day, the chief minister approved the withdrawal of cases against 4,327 youth involved in 744 cases for disturbing law and order.

The approval came on the recommendation of a high powered committee headed by Director General of Police which submitted its report on Wednesday.

The decision marks the revival of process of withdrawal of cases started by Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti last year immediately after taking over. With this, the total number of cases withdrawn so far on the directions of the Chief Minister has gone to 848 benefitting 4957 people.