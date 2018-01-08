 Militant killed in gunfight in Kashmir | india-news | Hindustan Times
Militant killed in gunfight in Kashmir

Police said the Army’s Rashtriya Rifles, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Special Operations Group (SOG) of state police ringed Kaneera village following a tip about the presence of militants.

india Updated: Jan 08, 2018 18:38 IST
A militant was killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Badgam district on Monday.

“As the security forces closed in, they were fired at by militants, triggering an encounter,” a police officer said. “One militant has been killed in this operation which is still on.”

