 Two security personnel killed in militant attack on 4 Assam Regiment in Manipur
Nov 15, 2017-Wednesday
Two security personnel killed in militant attack on 4 Assam Regiment in Manipur

Armed militants on Monday ambushed 4 Assam Regiment in Chandel’s Sajik Tampak in Manipur

india Updated: Nov 15, 2017 11:22 IST
Armed militants on Monday ambushed 4 Assam Regiment in Chandel’s Sajik Tampak in Manipur
Armed militants on Monday ambushed 4 Assam Regiment in Chandel’s Sajik Tampak in Manipur(AFP/Getty Images File)

At least two security personnel and one terrorist were killed in an ongoing encounter in Chandel’s Sajik Tampak in Manipur.

One AK-47, and two unexploded Improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were also recovered.

A search operation by 4 Assam Rifles (28 Sector) was launched earlier in the day, where armed terrorists ambushed the Regiment at Chamoli Top at around 05:30 am.

Firing is underway, further details are awaited.

