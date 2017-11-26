Militants attack Congress leader’s house in Kashmir; none hurt

Militants attacked a Congress leader’s house in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district on late Saturday, officials said on Sunday.

Police said a few shots were heard on late Saturday evening near the house of Imtiyaz Parray, Congress leader and the son of slain counter-insurgent commander, Kuka Parray, in Hajin area in Bandipora district.

“We are ascertaining the facts,” police said. Imtiyaz Parray, who was at home when the attack took place, said the militants opened fire and also hurled a grenade at his home.

“Fortunately, nobody was hurt,” said Parray.