One cop killed, 3 CRPF troopers injured in suspected fidayeen attack in Pulwama

One Jammu and Kashmir policeman was killed and three jawans of the CRPF were injured as militants attacked the district police lines (DPL) in south Kashmir’s Pulwama on Saturday morning, CRPF and state police spokespersons said.

The policeman who was injured in the gun battle, succumbed to his injuries, the police spokesperson said.

The militants are still inside the compound and a fierce gun fight is going on in what appears to be a fidayeen attack. The number of attackers is not known.

An official at the police control room, Pulwama said that all top police officers have reached the site of the gun-battle and further details are awaited. Pulwama is 26 km from Srinagar.

South Kashmir, the epicentre of Valley’s new age militancy, has witnessed an increased number of encounters between security forces and militants. Several top militant commanders have been eliminated in the past few months in these encounters.