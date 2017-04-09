 Militants attack police station in Kulgam district of J-K | india-news | Hindustan Times
Militants attack police station in Kulgam district of J-K

india Updated: Apr 09, 2017 23:55 IST
Militants

Militants on Sunday night fired upon a police station in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district but fled after the cops retaliated.(PTI File Photo)

Militants on Sunday night fired upon a police station in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district but fled after the cops retaliated.

No causalities were reported from either sides in the attack, a police official said.

Some militants opened fire at the Yaripora police station around 8.30 PM. The police retaliated to the firing, forcing the ultras to flee from the spot, he said.

Kulgam is a part of South Kashmir’s Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency for which the bypolls will be held on April 12.

The attack comes on a day when violence marred polling in the Srinagar Lok Sabha bye-elections. Six people were killed and several injured in firing by security forces on rampaging mobs in various parts of the constituency, with merely 6.6 per cent voters’ turnout.

