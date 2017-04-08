 Militants fire at cops near PDP election meeting in J-K’s Anantnag | india-news | Hindustan Times
Militants fire at cops near PDP election meeting in J-K’s Anantnag

india Updated: Apr 08, 2017 17:02 IST
Anantnag

Militants fired at police near an election meeting venue of the PDP being chaired by minister for consumer affairs and public distribution Chowdhary Zulfkar Ali.(PTI File)

Militants opened fire on Saturday at a police team near an election meeting venue of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in poll-bound Anantnag district in south Kashmir and fled the scene, police said.

No one was injured in the firing in Magray Mohalla in Achabal, 65 km from Srinagar.

The militants fired at a police party patrolling the area, even as the meeting, chaired by Jammu and Kashmir minister for consumer affairs and public distribution Chowdhary Zulfkar Ali, remained unaffected and later concluded peacefully, police said.

The policemen fired in retaliation and immediately cordoned off the area. There was no report of any casualty on either side, the official said.

The meeting was being held in connection with the Lok Sabha bypoll in Anantnag scheduled for April 12.

The official said the militants apparently fired a few shots to scare the voters but fled the scene due to heavy presence of police and paramilitary personnel.

A search operation was launched to track down the militants.

