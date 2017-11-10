Militants fire at police vehicle on Jammu-Srinagar highway

Militants attacked a police vehicle on Friday on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway at Qazigund, police said. No one was injured in the attack.

The ultras fired at the police vehicle near Bonigam in Kulgam district, a police official said. The vehicle was on its way to Jammu from Srinagar.

Security forces cordoned off the area to track down assailants.

‘Suspicious movement’ near police lines in Pulwama: Police

Meanwhile, police personnel posted on guard duty at a police establishment in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir fired a few rounds in the air after noticing suspicious movement near their camp early on Friday.

“The sentry noticed some suspicious movement near the district police lines at Awantipora in Pulwama at around 3.40am and fired few probing shots in air,” a police official said.

He said there was no injury caused by the firing incident.

Militants had targeted the district police lines in Pulwama town in August this year, killing eight security personnel. Three militants were also killed in retaliatory action.