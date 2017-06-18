Militants target army convoy in Kashmir’s Anantnag district
A police official says security forces have cordoned off the area and a search operation is on.india Updated: Jun 18, 2017 13:41 IST
Press Trust of India, Srinagar
A group of militants attacked an Indian Army convoy in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Sunday.
There was, however, no casualty in the incident.
The militants fired some shots at the army vehicles in Bijbehara area and fled from the spot, a police official said.
Security forces cordoned off the area and a search operation was on, the official said.