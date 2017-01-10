Minor fire aboard navy warship docked in Mumbai

A “minor” fire broke out aboard a navy warship on Tuesday but no one was injured, a defence spokesperson said.

“There was a minor fire on Tuesday on-board INS Pralaya, a missile vessel which is undergoing refit at naval dockyard in Mumbai,” the spokesperson said.

“The fire was reported in the gyro compartment and was subsequently brought under control with the assistance of Dockyard fire brigade,” he said.

“There were no injuries to any personnel,” the spokesperson added.

Last month, two sailors were killed and 14 others injured when INS Betwa tipped over during undocking at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai.

The INS Betwa, a 3800-tonne Brahmaputra class frigate was being undocked at the naval dockyard on December 5 when it slipped off the dock blocks and keeled over in the dry dock.