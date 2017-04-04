GAYA A minor girl was strangulated to death allegedly by her parents and other relatives in a suspected case of honour killing in Bihar’s Gaya district, about 100km south of Patna, on Tuesday.

Police said the Class 9 girl was trying to elope with her boyfriend, a year senior to her in a school at Chahal village in Atari police station area, when her family members foiled their bid. “They were on way to Gaya railway station, 35km from the village, to board a Delhi-bound train when the family members caught them, tied the boy to a tree and beat him up mercilessly,” the police added.

Later, they took the girl to the riverside outside the village and strangulated her to death, the police said, adding that they were informed of the incident by some woodpickers, who heard the girl’s cry for help. “The family members, who were planning to set the body on fire, fled when we reached there. We have recovered the body and sent it to Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College Hospital at Gaya for post-mortem examination,” the police said.

“The boy has been rescued and he is undergoing treatment at a Gaya hospital, they added.

Atari police station SHO Krishna Kumar Yadav said a case of murder had been registered against seven persons, including parents and brothers of the girl. The incident appeared to be a case of honour killing, Yadav said, adding that a manhunt had been launched to arrest the absconding accused.

TRAGIC The couple was on way to Gaya station to board a Delhi-bound train when family members caught them