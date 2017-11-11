Miscreants desecrate Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Himachal Pradesh’s Hamirpur

Unidentified miscreants desecrated a bronze statue of Mahatma Gandhi and covered it with a black coat at the Gandhi Chowk here, drawing protests from locals, the police said.

The incident came to light when a passer-by noticed the head of Gandhi’s statue covered in a black coat and the lathi missing on Friday morning, and informed the police.

A case has been registered against unidentified persons. Sub-divisional magistrate Arindam Chaudhry said investigation is on and the culprits will be nabbed soon.

It is not the first time that such an incident has come to light from the area. Earlier, a Gandhi statue located in the upper bazaar area of the town was found desecrated.

Congress leader Prem Kaushal strongly condemned the incident and demanded strong action against those responsible for the desecration.