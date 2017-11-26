Missing voter entries, EVM glitches disrupt second round of UP civic polls

Missing voter entries and problems with voting machines blighted the second round of elections on Sunday in Uttar Pradesh to select new representatives for urban local bodies.

Former Union minister Kalraj Mishra and the former Lucknow mayor Dauji Gupta were among people who could not vote since their names were missing from the list in polling stations in Lucknow.

The second phase includes 25 districts, covering 1.29 crore voters in all.

Mishra went with his family to cast vote at Ganna Sansthan. After searching for a while, the polling staff could not find his name. Mishra voted at this station in the Vidhan Sabha elections on February 19 this year.

Similarly, former Lucknow mayor Duji Gupta’s name was not found.

At Mall Avenue, Dilkusha Colony and Gomti Nagar too, several people shared similar stories, saying they had voted in February but their names were now missing from the list.

“Media reports that a lot of voters names are missing from the voting list of today’s election.This type of digital India cannot take us forward,” said former UP chief minister and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav in a tweet.

Earlier, reports from polling stations across Lucknow suggested that voting was halted after machines started malfunctioning. In the first phase as well, many voters complained of faulty voting machines.

“We are standing since 7:30am but officials say the EVM machines are out of order, it will take another few minutes for the other EVM machines to reach,” said Suresh Kumar, a voter in queue at

Prathmik Vidhyalaya Barauli, Khalilabad in ward 14 near Nagram Nilmatha Road of Lucknow.

Similar reports came in from at least 7 other polling booths of Lucknow.

Besides Lucknow, the districts going to polls in the second phase include Varanasi, Muzaffarnagar, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Amroha, Rampur, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Aligarh, Mathura, Mainpuri , Farrukhabad, Etawah, Lalitpur, Banda, Allahabad, Sultanpur, Ambedkarnagar, Bahraich, Shrawasti, Sant Kabirnagar, Deoria, Ballia and Bhadohi.