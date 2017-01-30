Mission flab-to-fit: Gujarat cops to get cash reward for reducing waistline

Policemen in Gujarat’s Surendranagar district will get cash rewards up to Rs 500 if they manage to reduce some inches off their waistline.

Officials who will lose over 12 kilos in six months will be given Rs 500, those who manage to shed 9 to 12 kg will get Rs 300 and those who drop 6 to 9 kg Rs 100.

The reward amount may appear meagre to some but Surendranagar superintendent of police Deepak Meghani, the man behind the fitness programme, said it will still work as a motivational factor.

“Even a reward of Re 1 in the service record of a policeman is of high importance. This reward will help them increase their service record in terms of fitness, both mental and physical.”

The flab-to-fit mission was introduced after a medical camp in December last year threw up fresh cases of diabetes and fatigue among young but obese men and women in khaki.

In another camp to be held on February 1, all 1,100 policemen and women will be issued a health card that will their vital statistics and other health parameters.

“They will be given exercise and dietary tips. The follow-up will be done after six months,” Meghani said.

Instead of once a year, Meghani now plans to hold the health camp twice to facilitate half-yearly follow up. “The idea is to spread health and fitness awareness in the force,” he said.

In the December health camp, 23 new cases of diabetes were reported after the check up of 300 policemen. Besides, an alarming number of them complained of fatigue.

“Those diagnosed with diabetes in December fall in the relatively young age group of 40 and 50 years. Health camps are reactive measures. By following a healthy regime, we have been trying to introduced proactive measures,” Meghani said.