Misty Wednesday morning in Delhi, cold wave in Jammu and Kashmir

Delhi woke up to a misty morning on Wednesday and Jammu and Leh in Jammu and Kashmir reeled under a cold wave with temperatures reaching below freezing point in several parts of the state, the weather department said.

“There was mist in the morning. The sky is likely to remain partly cloudy with the maximum temperature likely to hover around 22 degrees Celsius,” an India Meteorological Department official told IANS.

The minimum temperature in the national capital was recorded at 13.3 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season’s average, the weather office said. The humidity at 8.30am was recorded at 87%.

A woman walks early in the morning amid heavy smog in the garden of Humayun's Tomb in New Delhi on Wednesday. (AFP Photo)

The weather office forecast that the present cold wave conditions will continue in Jammu and Kashmir till Friday. Jammu city and Leh town witnessed the coldest night of the season so far on Tuesday even as the minimum temperatures throughout the Kashmir valley remained below freezing point.

Jammu city recorded 6.4 while Leh recorded a minus 13.6 degrees Celsius. Srinagar was at minus 3.3, while it was minus 2 in Pahalgam and minus 3.8 in Gulmarg, a met department official told IANS.

Katra, the base camp town for the Vaishno Devi shrine, recorded eight degrees Celsius and Batote was at 4.9, Bannihal 1.4, Bhaderwah 3.5 and Udhampur 2.4.

Around 10 trains were cancelled, 20 delayed, and at least five rescheduled due to fog in several parts of northern India.

The national capital has been reeling under “very poor” category air quality for the past few weeks. This year, the pollution levels entered the “severe” zone on November 7 and the Air Quality Index (AQI) hit its peak of 486, highest so far, on November 9.