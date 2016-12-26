 Mithun Chakraborty resigns from Rajya Sabha, cites health reasons | india-news | Hindustan Times
Mithun Chakraborty resigns from Rajya Sabha, cites health reasons

A file photo of actor Mithun Chakraborty, who resigned from the Rajya Sabha on Monday . (PTI)

Actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty who was elected to the Rajya Sabha by Trinamool Congress(TMC), today resigned from the Upper House citing health reasons.

He has submitted his resignation to Rajya Sabha Chairman, sources in the TMC said.

Mithun, whose alleged involvement in the Saradha scam made news last year, had attended the Upper House for three days only.

He has written to the Chairman that because of his health condition he is not been able to fulfil his duty in Rajya Sabha and that is why he is relinquishing his seat, sources added.

Chakraborty was elected to the Rajya Sabha in April 2014.

