Mizoram: Aizawl records coldest day ever in recorded history

The mercury in Aizawl dipped to a record low of 3.2 degrees Celsius, making it the coldest day in the state ever since the MeT office was setup in the region.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 23.2 degrees Celsius, while the minimum stood at 3.2 degrees Celsius on Thursday, Scientific Officer K Lalrammuana said, adding that 3.2 degrees Celsius was the lowest ever temperature recorded in Aizawl.

“(Thursday’s) reading broke the record of minimum temperature of 3.7 degree Celsius recorded on January 24, 2016 while the lowest maximum temperature ever recorded was on January 21, 2016 at 19.9 degree Celsius,” Lalrammuana said.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Guwahati has predicted that the mercury is likely to go down further in the next 48 hours.

The mercury continued falling across most of north India.

Jammu and Kashmir continued to reel under intense cold wave on Friday as both Srinagar and Jammu recorded the season’s coldest night so far at minus 6.3 and 3.1 degrees Celsius respectively.

“We are expecting further drop in night temperatures as the weather is likely to remain dry during the next 24 hours (till Saturday),” a Met official said.

Another spell of rain and snow is likely to take place on January 15 and 16,” said the official.

The minimum temperature was minus 12.4 degrees Celsius in Pahalgam and minus 13.6 degrees Celsius in Gulmarg on Friday.

Leh town in the Ladakh region recorded minus 14 degree Celsius as the night’s lowest temperature.

Mata Vaishno Devi base camp town of Katra recorded 3.9 degrees Celsius, Batote minus 1.8 degrees Celsius, Bannihal recorded minus 4.3 degrees Celsius and Bhaderwah minus 5.4 degrees Celsius as the night’s lowest temperatures.