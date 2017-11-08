MLA booked for ‘misbehaving’ with police in Bihar’s Bhojpur district

A lawmaker has been booked for allegedly misbehaving with policemen and obstructing them from discharging duty by “using force” in west Bihar’s Bhojpur district.

The SHO of town police station at Bhojpur district headquarters Ara, 55 km west of Patna, said an FIR had been registered on Monday against Saroj Yadav, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA from Barhara constituency in the district, and his more than 20 supporters on the statement of assistant sub-inspector Shatrughan Prasad.

Station house officer (SHO) JP Singh said Yadav and his supporters had been charged with entering into a scuffle with police on Monday. “They have been accused of assaulting policemen and forcibly freeing some persons who had earlier been detained for violating traffic rules,” the SHO said.

Meanwhile, the district police association has taken a serious note of the matter and demanded withdrawal of bodyguard and house guard of the RJD legislator.

Bhojpur superintendent of police Awakash Kumar confirmed registration of the FIR and said the police would investigate the matter.

Yadav, however, refuted the allegations levelled against him. The MLA said he had been implicated in the case. The FIR was lodged late Tuesday evening and not on Monday as claimed by the police, Yadav said. “I had already filed a petition in a court anticipating that I would be implicated in the case on Tuesday morning,” Yadav added.