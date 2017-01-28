Mob attacks cops with bow and arrow, block road in Burdwan

A mob on Friday attacked the police with bow and arrow and blocked the arterial Ausgram-Guskara Road in protest against detention of three school teachers and alleged manhandling of them at Guskara in Burdwan district.

A police officer said some of the policemen were injured when a mob, accompanying some teachers of a local high school and it’s managing committee members, suddenly attacked the cops during altercation at the Guskara police station.

As police dispersed the mob and detained three of the teachers on charge of instigating the mob and preventing a public servant from discharging duty, it moved to nearby Guskara-Ausgram Road and blocked the road.

A section of the crowd also attacked the policemen with bows and arrows as a force tried to lift the blockade, the officer said.

The blockade, which went on for several hours, was lifted after police released the three teachers and promised to look into charges of high-handednes against the IC of Guskara police station.

Locals alleged 15 teacherz and 20 students were injured in police lathicharge during the agitation but the police denied there was any lathicharge.

Superintendent of Police Kunal Agarwal said police were looking into the allegations of highhandedness and action would be taken if anyone was found guilty.

The teachers and locals alleged police did not take action to stop unathorised construction near the school gate.