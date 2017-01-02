Mobile app for Haj application process launched, to facilitate e-payments

Giving a digital push to the Haj application process for the first time, Union minister of state for minority affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday launched a mobile application which will provide information and facilitate e-payments for the pilgrimage.

“It is for the first time that Haj application process is going to be digital,” Naqvi said during the launch of the event at Haj House in south Mumbai. “This is a major initiative in the government’s ‘Digital India’ programme.”

“The ministry of minority affairs has joined the Digital India campaign in a big way. We have made several processes regarding Haj digital/online. The Central government has been encouraging online applications for next Haj so that people can get an opportunity for the pilgrimage with complete transparency and comfort,” Naqvi said.

The mobile app will be available on Google Play store from Monday. The next Haj schedule has already been announced and applications will be accepted from Monday. The last date for submitting the applications is January 24.

Applying for Haj, enquiry and information, news and updates and e-payment are the main features of the app. The application can be made directly on the app. Five adults and two infants can apply as a group.

A PDF copy of the form will go to applicant’s email. After affixing the photo, the printout with documents is to be sent to the state Haj committees. Registration fees can also be paid through this app.

Naqvi said last month, a new website of Haj was launched in New Delhi. The website is in Hindi, Urdu and English languages which will provide all the necessary information regarding Haj.

The website also lists “Dos and Don’ts” for the Haj pilgrimage and also a film informing about various aspects of the pilgrimage, Naqvi said.