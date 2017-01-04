 Moderate tremors felt in Arunachal, India-Myanmar border | india-news | Hindustan Times
Moderate tremors felt in Arunachal, India-Myanmar border

A moderate earthquake of magnitude 5.4 on the Richter scale was recorded along the India-Myanmar border region at 12.20 a.m. late on Tuesday night.

A moderate earthquake of magnitude 5.4 on the Richter scale was recorded along the India-Myanmar border region at 12.20 a.m. late on Tuesday night.

“As per National Center for Seismology on January 4 at about 00:20 hrs (IST), an earthquake of Category-Moderate, Magnitude- 5.4, Stage- Orange, occurred in Myanmar India border region,” stated a release.

Similarly, a mild tremor measuring 4.3 on Richter scale was also reported in Kurung Kumey district in Arunachal Pradesh at around 1:02 a.m.today.

This came hours after tremors were felt across Assam and Northeast India, as an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 rocked Tripura, near the India-Bangladesh border.

The epicentre of the quake was near Ambassa, 59 km from state capital Agartala.

The seven northeastern states - Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur - are considered by seismologists as the sixth major earthquake-prone belt in the world.

The region experienced an earthquake, measuring 8.7 on the Richter scale, in 1897. Over 1,600 people had died in that quake.

<