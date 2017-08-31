Modi asks senior officers to work towards creating a New India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday interacted with a group of over 80 additional secretaries and joint secretaries and asked them to work with clear objectives towards creating a New India by 2022.

Highlighting the current positive “global environment in favour of India”, the Prime Minister asked officers to work with “clear objectives towards creating a New India by 2022”.

Modi also urged them to work towards improving the processes of governance.

“A human touch is essential for developing team spirit, which can deliver better collective results,” Modi said.

This was the fourth of five such interactions.

During the meeting, officers also shared their experiences on subjects such as innovation and teamwork in governance, healthcare, health education, agriculture, water resources, e-governance, tax administration and GST, ease of doing business, grievance redressal, and child rights.