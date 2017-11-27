Modi begins Gujarat campaign blitz, hits back at Cong over corruption allegations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi rejected the opposition Congress’s allegations of impropriety on Monday, beginning a campaign blitz in Gujarat that will see him address some 35 rallies before electioneering ends on December 12 for the last phase of elections. (Live updates)

“This Gujarat son has no stains in his public life. You come to the state and level baseless allegations on the son of the soil... the people of the state will not forgive you,” Modi said in Bhuj, a town in Kutch district.

His remark was an allusion to comments made by arch-rival Rahul Gandhi, the vice-president of Congress who has alleged shady dealings in the contract for the acquisition of Rafale combat aircraft.

“I am grateful for all the kichad (muck) being thrown at me. After all, a ‘lotus’ blooms only in kichad. So, I don’t mind if more is thrown at me. Those slinging mud on us will help the ‘lotus’ bloom even more,” Modi said, according to news agency ANI.

Later in the day, he addressed a rally in Rajkot, where he invoked a different side to his roots. “The Congress dislikes me because of my poor origins. Can a party stoop so low? Yes, a person belonging to a poor family has become PM. They do not fail to hide their contempt for this fact. Yes, I sold tea but I did not sell the nation,” he said.

This is the sixth consecutive time Modi will help the BJP try to win the Gujarat assembly polls.

But this election has also presented what many see as the strongest chance yet for the Congress to wrest power from the BJP, especially with Modi now no longer the chief minister.

Taking another dig at the opposition, Modi said: “When our soldiers were standing eye-to-eye in Dokalam for 70 days, why were you hugging the Chinese ambassador?”

The jab refers to when Gandhi met Chinese officials in June.

After Bhuj, Modi will address a series of campaign meetings on Monday, and on Wednesday in Saurashtra and South Gujarat, which go to the polls on December 9.

The elections to the 182-member Gujarat Assembly will be held in two phases on December 9 and 14. The counting of votes will be on December 18.

On Sunday, Modi tweeted on his programme in Kutch, saying, “This district is close to my heart. Its spirit of resilience after the 2001 quake was seen by the world. Since then, Kutch has seen record progress, which has benefitted all sections of society.”

HIGH STAKES FOR BJP

Retaining power in Gujarat is crucial for the BJP. A slip in the home state of Modi and Shah might stall the electoral momentum the party has enjoyed since it won the general election in 2014.

“People in Gujarat realise and will be told that a blow to the BJP in Gujarat would weaken Modi’s campaign in 2019 Lok Sabha elections,” a Union minister told HT.

The outcome in Gujarat may also influence assembly elections next year in a number of big states: Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

In Gujarat, the BJP is up against a troika of young, energetic local leaders representing large blocs of voters. For Congress, there’s Hardik Patel of the Patidars and Alpesh Thakor of the Other Backward Classes. On Monday, the Dalit activist Jignesh Mevani announced he would run as an independent candidate in a seat where the Congress has asked the sitting legislator to drop out.

The opposition believes that mass demonstrations by Gujarati Patidars and Dalits in recent years indicate that these communities might vote against the ruling party. In July, textile traders in Surat and other parts of the state held rallies against the GST. The Centre was quick to respond with changes to the tax.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi is likely to present himself as the only nominee for next Congress president by December 4, the deadline for filing nomination papers for the post and shortly before Gujarat goes to the polls.

Yet the BJP is hoping that Modi’s personal appeal will carry it to a victory of historic proportions. In 2012, the year of the last Gujarat assembly election, the BJP won 115 out of 182 seats. This year, the party has set a target of 150 seats, a milestone that has never previously been crossed in the state.

(With inputs from agencies in Ahmedabad)