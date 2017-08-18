 Modi calls up Nepal PM, offers help to deal with flood situation | india-news | Hindustan Times
Modi calls up Nepal PM, offers help to deal with flood situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday made a telephonic call to his Nepal counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba and offered all possible assistance from India to deal with the situation created by floods.

india Updated: Aug 18, 2017 19:43 IST
Medical officials of the Jhargaon Public Health Centre (PHC) travel on a boat on their way to hold a medical camp in the flood affected Morigaon district, in India's northeastern Assam state, on August 18, 2017.
Medical officials of the Jhargaon Public Health Centre (PHC) travel on a boat on their way to hold a medical camp in the flood affected Morigaon district, in India's northeastern Assam state, on August 18, 2017. (AFP)

Widespread flooding and landslides in Nepal have killed 120 people and nearly 35 people are missing. Over six million people have been affected by the incessant rains across the country.

“The prime minister conveyed condolences at the loss of lives in Nepal due to recent widespread floods and expressed readiness to provide all possible relief assistance,” the PMO said in a statement.

