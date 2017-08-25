Modi carrying Ganesha, to Ganesha as Bahubali: How Twitter is celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi

As India celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi on Friday, artists across the country have found the perfect opportunity to give shape and form to their creativity.

From a figurine of Prime Minister Narendra Modi carrying the Lord on his shoulders to the Ganpati stopping a distressed farmer from committing suicide, idols this year are replete with themes inspired from contemporary topics.

Ganesh Chaturthi has also given wings to sculptors to think out of the box and churn out idols from articles ranging from wine bottles and wheat flour to biscuits and peat moss. Quirky and bizarre, these idols are taking the Internet by storm.

Here’s a look at some of the idols that people can’t stop raving about on social media

Globe-trotting without obstacles?

Even Ganesh ji has realised that he can travel the world faster if he's with Modi. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/PApdn257h6 — Maithun (@Being_Humor) August 24, 2017

Ganesha comes to farmers’ rescue

Heart Touching #Ganesh Idol

Saving Farmers Not To Suicide pic.twitter.com/Y532EBdn3I — Democratic Comrade (@RaaghavIndra) August 23, 2017

Bahubali themed idols sell like hotcakes!

Ganesha aka Chhota bheem

Ganesh Chaturthi 2017: From Lalbaugcha Raja to Ganesh Gali Ganpati, pictures of all famous Ganesh Idols in Mumbai- ... pic.twitter.com/UKs0tq6UQX — wishplatter (@wishplatter1) August 24, 2017

Ganesha idol from cow dung!

Ganesha in a bottle

Adding mobility, Ganesha from automobile spare parts!

With Ganesh Chaturthi just around the corner, @FordIndia has presented a unique installation of Lord Ganesha, made of auto spare parts pic.twitter.com/yTQUjO0Slt — Dhruv Saxena (@dhruv992) August 18, 2017

Biscuit Ganesh, because you can have the idol and eat it too...

Spreading an eco-friendly message through ‘peat moss’ Ganesha





Ganesha from wheat flour

This year I made Ganesha with wheat flour#EcoFriendlyGanesha pic.twitter.com/a55ZEEMPGL — myLIFEmyRULES (@arun24d) August 25, 2017

‘Your friendly neighbourhood’ Ganesha

Selfie bug bites the Lord

Retailers churn out ‘Mixie Ganesh’

