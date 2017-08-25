 Modi carrying Ganesha, to Ganesha as Bahubali: How Twitter is celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi | india-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Aug 25, 2017-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Modi carrying Ganesha, to Ganesha as Bahubali: How Twitter is celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi

As India celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi, a look at some of the idols that people can’t stop raving about on social media

india Updated: Aug 25, 2017 14:33 IST
HT Correspondent
Here’s a look at some of the idols that people can’t stop raving about on social media
Here’s a look at some of the idols that people can’t stop raving about on social media(Twitter/Facebook)

As India celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi on Friday, artists across the country have found the perfect opportunity to give shape and form to their creativity.

From a figurine of Prime Minister Narendra Modi carrying the Lord on his shoulders to the Ganpati stopping a distressed farmer from committing suicide, idols this year are replete with themes inspired from contemporary topics.

Ganesh Chaturthi has also given wings to sculptors to think out of the box and churn out idols from articles ranging from wine bottles and wheat flour to biscuits and peat moss. Quirky and bizarre, these idols are taking the Internet by storm.

Here’s a look at some of the idols that people can’t stop raving about on social media

Globe-trotting without obstacles?

Ganesha comes to farmers’ rescue

Bahubali themed idols sell like hotcakes!

Ganesha aka Chhota bheem

Ganesha idol from cow dung!

Ganesha in a bottle

Adding mobility, Ganesha from automobile spare parts!

Biscuit Ganesh, because you can have the idol and eat it too...

Spreading an eco-friendly message through ‘peat moss’ Ganesha


Ganesha from wheat flour

‘Your friendly neighbourhood’ Ganesha

Selfie bug bites the Lord

Retailers churn out ‘Mixie Ganesh’

Have more pictures? Tweet us at @httweets

more from india
This Independence Day, make financial security one of your life goals
This Independence Day, make financial security one of your life goals
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you