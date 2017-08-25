Modi carrying Ganesha, to Ganesha as Bahubali: How Twitter is celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi
As India celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi, a look at some of the idols that people can’t stop raving about on social mediaindia Updated: Aug 25, 2017 14:33 IST
As India celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi on Friday, artists across the country have found the perfect opportunity to give shape and form to their creativity.
From a figurine of Prime Minister Narendra Modi carrying the Lord on his shoulders to the Ganpati stopping a distressed farmer from committing suicide, idols this year are replete with themes inspired from contemporary topics.
Ganesh Chaturthi has also given wings to sculptors to think out of the box and churn out idols from articles ranging from wine bottles and wheat flour to biscuits and peat moss. Quirky and bizarre, these idols are taking the Internet by storm.
Here’s a look at some of the idols that people can’t stop raving about on social media
Globe-trotting without obstacles?
Even Ganesh ji has realised that he can travel the world faster if he's with Modi. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/PApdn257h6— Maithun (@Being_Humor) August 24, 2017
Ganesha comes to farmers’ rescue
Heart Touching #Ganesh Idol— Democratic Comrade (@RaaghavIndra) August 23, 2017
Saving Farmers Not To Suicide pic.twitter.com/Y532EBdn3I
Bahubali themed idols sell like hotcakes!
#NewProfilePic— Baahubali2 (@udaytejareddyj) August 24, 2017
Happy Ganesh chaturdhi #baahubali Ganesh pic.twitter.com/RZNWgjvvLh
#GaneshChaturthi2017 @htTweets GanpatiBappaMorya pic.twitter.com/Huq9QbJs0Y— Satya Choudhary (@iamSatyaCh) August 25, 2017
Ganesha aka Chhota bheem
Ganesh Chaturthi 2017: From Lalbaugcha Raja to Ganesh Gali Ganpati, pictures of all famous Ganesh Idols in Mumbai- ... pic.twitter.com/UKs0tq6UQX— wishplatter (@wishplatter1) August 24, 2017
Ganesha idol from cow dung!
#EcoFriendly #Ganesha #Ganesh #Idols #ganeshchaturthi made using #Indian #Traditional #Desi #Cow's #Dung.— Dr. SKD (Desi waala) (@OyePhotographer) August 24, 2017
Can be … https://t.co/c23BgqYJ0l pic.twitter.com/unk8E8xELn
Ganesha in a bottle
Ganesh Idol in 150 bottle..#GaneshChaturthi #Odisha #Bhubaneswar pic.twitter.com/uER7XDamxG— Charu Chandan Dash (@Charu93Dash) August 25, 2017
Adding mobility, Ganesha from automobile spare parts!
With Ganesh Chaturthi just around the corner, @FordIndia has presented a unique installation of Lord Ganesha, made of auto spare parts pic.twitter.com/yTQUjO0Slt— Dhruv Saxena (@dhruv992) August 18, 2017
Biscuit Ganesh, because you can have the idol and eat it too...
Spreading an eco-friendly message through ‘peat moss’ Ganesha
Sphagnum Moss Ganesh! Odia artist’s eco-friendly crusade continues https://t.co/1BSS6croUE #EcoFriendly #PramodPatnaik #GaneshChaturthi pic.twitter.com/YkS4dmoVee— OTV (@otvnews) August 24, 2017
Ganesha from wheat flour
This year I made Ganesha with wheat flour#EcoFriendlyGanesha pic.twitter.com/a55ZEEMPGL— myLIFEmyRULES (@arun24d) August 25, 2017
‘Your friendly neighbourhood’ Ganesha
Spiderman Ganesh pic.twitter.com/1ulPxGJBQo— Atheist Republic (@AtheistRepublic) August 20, 2017
Selfie bug bites the Lord
Retailers churn out ‘Mixie Ganesh’
Creativity at its best 👌 #GaneshChaturthi pic.twitter.com/XNWC8rONQ9— Rishi Bagree 🇮🇳 (@rishibagree) August 25, 2017
