Modi holds ‘focussed discussions’ with police, paramilitary at meet in MP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held “focussed discussions” regarding internal security with heads of state police and paramilitary forces here.

After landing in Gwalior, Modi reached the venue of the Annual Conference of Director Generals of Police (DGPs) and Inspector Generals of Police (IGPs) at the BSF Academy here.

The Prime Minister tweeted that “there were insightful presentations and fruitful discussions on aspects relating to our security apparatus. There was also a presentation on the implementation status of decisions taken during the last three years.

“Had focussed discussions with groups of officers on specific areas of policing and security. I also inaugurated five new buildings at the BSF Academy.”

As per reports, there were presentations and discussions on various subjects relating to internal security at the meeting.

According to one account, the Prime Minister’s interactions lasted a total of over nine hours.

The Prime Minister will address the valedictory ceremony on Monday afternoon before leaving for Delhi.

Earlier, shortly after Modi’s arrival in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that Modi was the first Prime Minister to give so much importance to internal security.

Chouhan, after receiving Modi at the military air base, told reporters: “Earlier, the annual conference of DGPs and IGPs would be conducted in New Delhi and the Prime Minister would inaugurate the event and leave.

“But Modi shifted these functions outside the national capital. This time, the function is being held at the Border Security Force Academy in Tekanpur where the Prime Minister will be present for two days. The country’s internal security is very important for him.”

Since Saturday, the three-day function of chiefs of state police forces and paramilitary forces has been going on in Tekanpur, around 400 km from the state capital Bhopal.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba are already in Tekanpur. A total of 205 senior police officers are attending the event.