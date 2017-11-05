Himachal elections: Modi says no one can separate Congress and corruption

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Himachal elections were a one-sided contest, stating BJP will definitely come to power.

The PM was addressing an election rally in Una on Sunday, before he headed to Palampur where he charged the Congress of being corrupt.

He later addressed a third public meeting in Kullu.

The hill-state will vote for new 68-member assembly on November 9.

The polls are crucial for the chief ministerial candidates for both parties --veteran Congress leader and incumbent chief minister Virbhadra Singh, 83, and BJP’s Prem Kumar Dhumal, 73.

Below are the updates:

3:50pm: Our government is committed to build infrastructure, promote tourism in Himachal, says PM Modi

3:35pm: Himachal Pradesh needs to be free from 5 Mafias - ‘Mining Mafia’, ‘Forest Mafia’, ‘Drug Mafia’, ‘Tender Mafia’ and ‘Transfer Mafia’, says PM Modi

3:32pm: No one can separate Congress and corruption, says PM Modi

3:26pm: The world is praising India today, says PM Modi

3:20pm: The third rally in Kullu has begun

2:10pm: BJP will definitely come to power in Himachal, says PM Modi

2:04pm: The fight against corruption won’t stop now, says PM Modi.

2:00pm: We are following the mantra of ‘vikas’, says PM Modi

1:58pm: PM Modi says his govt started the campaign promoting LED lights. LED bulb, which would cost around Rs 300-350 during Congress’ rule, is now sold at Rs 40; we have helped reduce the price of LED bulbs, says PM

1:54pm: Crores of Indians still do not own a house. We want that by 2022, every Indian should have a house of their own, says PM Modi

1:48pm: People who have looted Himachal will be punished by the people of this country, says PM Modi

1:46pm: Corruption is the only identity of Congress party, says PM Modi

1:40pm: PM Modi is addressing his second rally in Palampur

12:22pm: If Congress will observe black day on Nov 8, this country will observe anti-black money day, says PM Modi

12:16pm: PM Modi says his government made a law on benami property after coming to power, slams Congress for not backing it

12:12pm: The country welcomed GST, says PM Modi

12:09pm: The future of our country depends on development. Only development is the solution to all the troubles, says PM Modi

12:06pm: We are working hard to improve tourism in Himachal Pradesh, says PM Modi

12:00pm: Ours is a government devoted to serve the people. The money we release, we ensure it is completely utilised for people’s welfare, says PM Modi

11:55am: Rajiv Gandhi was such a doctor who diagnosed the problem of corruption but did not do anything about it, says PM Modi

11:51am: Congress has run away from the battlefield. Himachal Pradesh elections is a one-sided contest, says PM Modi

11:50am: Storm is raging against Congress’ corrupt regime, says PM Modi

11:48am: Himachal elections are not being fought by a person or a party, but by the people of the state, says PM Modi

11:46am: I’ve never seen an election like this in the past 20 years, says PM Modi

11:44am: Una is the land of gurus, says PM Modi

11:39am: PM Modi’s rally in Una begins

11:26am: This will be PM Modi’s third visit to Himachal in the past four days.

11:25am: The campaigning for assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh will end on November 7.