Modi lied about Muslim women going on Haj alone: Congress

The Congress on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of lying that the government has removed the restriction and will now allow Muslim women to travel to Haj without a male attendant.

“PM caught lying once again! Lie: Mann Ki Baat - 31 Dec - Muslim Women can now perform Haj without a male member.

“Truth: Saudi Arabia in 2015 - Women below 45 years can’t do Haj without male companion. Women above 45 can do Haj in group of four,” Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted.

Modi announced on Sunday that the government had changed the law by permitting Muslim women to travel for the annual Haj pilgrimage without any male attendant.