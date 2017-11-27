Modi, Nitish to be blamed for consequences of dilution of my security, says Lalu

Apprehending a political design in withdrawal of his national security guard (NSG) security cover, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad, on Monday, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar should be blamed if anything unfortunate happened to him as a result of downgrading of his security.

Prasad’s outburst came after the centre downgraded his security from z+ to z category, which resulted in replacement of NSG personnel by CRPF jawans and curtailing of the number of personnel deployed as his body guards.

Upset by the development, the RJD leader said the move was aimed to scare him and restrict his movement during the campaigning for the Gujarat assembly poll next month and the general election in 2019.

“But, I am not the person to be frightened by the move. I am sure that people of Bihar will take care of my security concerns and I would be safe in their hands until the almighty wills otherwise,” said Prasad, while speaking to reporters.

He wondered why his level of security, which was granted during the UPA regime at the centre, was de-scaled without proper assessment even though small-time leaders of the BJP were enjoying the same.

Prasad claimed that the NSG security was withdrawn as BJP leaders, including PM Modi and BJP president Amit Shah, were feeling threatened by him and hence wanted to restrain his movement and curb his voice ahead of upcoming polls.

“But, I am not the kind of person to be tamed. They (BJP leaders) have degraded the level of politics. They want to highjack democracy and take the nation towards autocracy. Whosoever in the opposition raises his voice is being victimised by the Central agencies. My family is being framed in false cases, even as the design was to put me in jail,” alleged Prasad.

He, however, disapproved of his son, former minister Tej Pratap Yadav’s ‘spontaneous emotional outburst’ against PM Modi over withdrawal of his security. “It is quite natural for a son to loose his cool when he feels a threat to his father. I have told him that his father is still young enough to deal with it,” said the RJD leader.

While urging the opposition parties to understand the nefarious design of the BJP-RSS combine to divide the country, Prasad wondered as to why the security of former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi was downgraded despite well-perceived threat to his life.

“It may be because he (Manjhi) is a poor fellow hailing from an underprivileged class,” said Prasad.

However, BJP leader and Bihar deputy CM Sushil Modi ridiculed the protests over the scaling down of Prasad’s security, saying, “Lalu se log darte hain...Lalu ko kisse dar lagta hai (People are scared of Lalu. Who does he fear)?”

Modi said Prasad was using security more as a status symbol than out of any real requirement. Union minister Giriraj Singh also mocked at Lalu’s protest over change in security level.

Manjhi, also Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular president and MLA from Naxal-infested Imamganj of Gaya said he was unaware about the basis on which the Centre had downgraded his security.

“I still face threats to my life”, said Manjhi, whose party is a part of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar.