Modi’s address ‘rehearsal’ of budget speech, schemes inspired from Nitish: JD(U)

Janata Dal (United) termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s New Year’s Eve address to the nation as a “rehearsal” of his budget speech “bereft” of details on any future action like a hit on ‘benami’ property as a follow up of demonetisation drive.

“It sounded like rehearsal of his speech on coming general budget,” JD(U) general secretary and MLA Shyam Rajak said.

“Though he announced some ‘lollipop’ like sops to impress some sections of citizens, the address, on the whole, lacked any details on future action like hit on benami property as follow up of demonetisation,” Rajak, who is deputy leader in the state legislative assembly, said.

He said PM’s announcement of depositing Rs 6,000 in the accounts of pregnant women has been inspired by a similar scheme run in Bihar by chief minister Nitish Kumar.

Even for this programme the PM announced that it would be in action in 650 districts of the country whereas it should have been in all the districts of the nation, Rajak said.

He added that JD(U) would comprehensively analyse the outcome of scrapping of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 bank notes by the Union government after January 5 when the 350 Prakash Parva -- celebration of anniversary of Sikh Guru Gobind Singh -- would end.

Kumar, the national president of JD(U), has extended support to demonetisation, but said that he would review the outcome of 50 days of demonetisation with the party leaders and come with his comments after that.