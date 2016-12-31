Modi’s speech his way of thanking people for backing demonetisation: BJP

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation, BJP on Saturday said the welfare measures announced by him were his way of thanking people for their unwavering support to demonetisation and will help the poor and boost economy.

“The Prime Minister has congratulated people on having ensured that the world’s largest drive against corruption and black money is a huge success. A series of welfare measures for women, senior citizens, farmers and middle classes are his way of thanking the people for their unstinted support,” BJP spokesperson GVL Narsimha Rao said.

The slew of measures announced by Modi, he said, will also accelerate growth by encouraging the micro, small and medium enterprises and by increasing outlays for micro enterprises under the Mudra scheme, besides raising interest subsidy for farmers to realise greater agricultural growth.

A day after the expiry of 50-day period since announcing demonetisation, Modi had announced new housing schemes targeting the poor and lower middle class, besides unveiling a number of sops for farmers, pregnant women, senior citizens and small industries.

