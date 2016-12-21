Modi to gift four hospitals worth Rs 1,000 crore to Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stones of four hospitals to be constructed at the cost of about Rs 1,000 crore and launch other schemes on Thursday in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi, ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

The one-day trip will be his first visit to his parliamentary constituency after announcing a ban on two high-value currency notes.

His plane will land at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport at 10.35am. From the airport, he will leave for Benaras Hindu University (BHU) in a helicopter.

During a programme at BHU’s Swatantrata Bhavan, Modi will lay the foundation stone of Mahamana Pt Madan Mohan Malviya Cancer Centre (Rs 500 crore) and Centenary Super Specialty Hospital (Rs 200 crore), which will be constructed on the varsity premises.

Along with patients from UP, the two hospitals will also cater to those from adjoining states of Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha and also ease the pressure on Sir Sundar Lal hospital, BHU.

The Prime Minister will interact with artists who will stage a play, Chanakya, as part of the ongoing Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav at BHU. He will spend about 40 minutes in the university.

After watching the play, Modi will go to Kabir Nagar where he will inspect the underground cable work being carried out under the Integrated Power Development Scheme (IPDS) that he launched nationally from Varanasi in September 2015. Underground cable work is also in progress in other areas of the holy city.

Varanasi got Rs 572 crore under the scheme to improve its overall power supply. While launching the scheme, the PM said during his earlier visits to Varanasi he used to see dangling electric wires everywhere in the city. This scheme will be one of the efforts to make Kashi a smart city, he said.

He would also inspect the heritage lighting of Kabir Nagar under Heritage City Development and Augmentation Yojana (HRIDAY).

His cavalcade will then leave for DLW Ground where the Prime Minister is scheduled to address 35,000 booth-level workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). From the dais at DLW Ground, Modi will lay the foundation stone for the 150 bed Employee’s State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Super Specialty Hospital to be constructed at the cost of Rs 150 crore in Pandeypur.

Modi will lay the foundation of BRS Health and Research Institute.

He will also inaugurate the state of art trade facilitation centre and crafts museum constructed at Bada Lalpur in Varanasi. Modi laid the foundation of the TFC, a project worth Rs 200 crore over an area of eight acres, in October 2014.

Later, he will launch special schemes for weavers by the Union ministry of textile.

Modi will interact with booth level workers of the BJP. He will spend around 1 and half hours with party workers. Several Union ministers, including health minister JP Nadda, power minister Piyush Goyal, textile minister Smriti Irani and HRD minister Prakash Javadekar, are likely to accompany the PM.

Modi will fly back to Delhi at 3.05pm from Varanasi airport.

