Modi to meet top industrialists as BJP gears up for 2019 polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is reaching out to India Inc as the BJP gears up for the 2019 general elections.

After meeting startup CEOs last week, Modi will meet top corporate leaders on Tuesday. The Prime Minister is scheduled to meet industrialists from several, inlcuding Rajiv Bajaj of Bajaj Auto, Sangeeta Reddy of Apollo Hospitals, Sanjay Nayar of KKR and Priya Nair of HUL, among others.

The meeting will take place against the backdrop of government’s critics highlighting its ‘failure’ in meeting electoral promises such as job creation and manufacturing growth.

Representatives of several ministries and NITI Aayog will also attend the meeting.

The industrialists will make presentations with an aim to suggest ways to achieve Modi’s

policy vision: New India 2022. Discussions during the meet are likely to revolve around Make in India, overhaul of the financial services, health care, retail and Digital India.

The meet will also focus on forming groups, which would include industry leaders, government officials and a NITI Aayog member, to oversee working of different sectors .

In his previous outreach to corporate India, the PM met CEOs from IT, ITes and tech companies.