Modi to swap bungalow with Tejashwi as 14 other Bihar ministers get new address

Deputy chief minister of Bihar and BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi will swap bungalows with former deputy chief minister and Lalu Prasad’s heir apparent Tejashwi Prasad Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Fourteen other ministers, who assumed office as part of the new NDA government in Bihar 34 days back, also got their new residential address after the building construction department (BCD) on Tuesday allotted them government bungalows.

The government would now serve eviction notices on the present occupants of the RJD and Congress, who were part of the Grand Alliance government, which came to power in November 2015.

Modi was allotted the 5, Desh Ratna Marg bungalow, earmarked for deputy chief minister. Yadav, at present, occupies it. He was, in turn, allotted 1, Polo Road, which Modi would vacate.

The bungalow allotted to Tejashwi’s elder brother and former health minister Tej Pratap Yadav at 3, Deshratan Marg has been given to the chairperson of the Bihar legislative council.

Interestingly, however, former education minister Ashok Choudhary and Awadhesh Kumar Singh, both of the Congress, retained their government bungalows.

Fourteen other ministers were also allotted government bungalows. They include agriculture minister Prem Kumar, who was allotted 3, Circular Road; road construction department minister Nand Kishore Yadav (2, Strand Road), land revenue minister Ram Narayan Mandal (12, Strand Road), tourism minister Pramod Kumar (4, Strand Road), social welfare minister Manju Verma (6, Strand Road), public health and engineering department minister Vinod Narayan Jha (39, Hardinge Road), urban development and housing department minister Suresh Kumar Sharma (3, Tailor Road), labour resources department minister Vijay Kumar Sinha (22/10, Bailey Road), cooperatives minister Rana Randhi Singh (36 A, Hardinge Road), art and culture minister Krishna Kumar Rishi (16/06, Bailey Road), SC/ST welfare minister Ramesh Rishidev (5, Circular Road), backward and extremely backward caste welfare minister Brij Kishore Bind (25, Hardinge Road), animal husbandry department minister Pashupati Kumar Paras (11, Strand Road) and mines and geology department minister Vinod Kumar Singh (33, Hardinge Road).

Nitish Kumar had resigned as chief minister on July 26, dumping the RJD and Congress, to stitch a new alliance with BJP.

Ever since the CBI filed cases of corruption against Tejashwi, his father Lalu Prasad and sister Misa Bharti, Kumar was under pressure to sack his deputy. But any action against the then deputy chief minister could have evoked the wrath of the RJD, whose support was vital for Kumar, and he chose to resign.