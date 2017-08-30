Mohan Bhagwat Independence Day flag-hoisting row: PMO seeks report from Kerala

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has sought an explanation from the Kerala government over Palakkad district administration’ order that restrained RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat from hoisting the national flag at a school in Palakkad on Independence Day.

The PMO sought an explanation from the chief secretary following a complaint made by the BJP Palakkad district president E Krishnadas saying that the district administration had flouted a citizen’s right to respect the tri-colour. The letter addressed to the chief secretary asked the respondent to send a copy of the reply to the petitioner and upload the same on the PMO portal.

Despite the district collector’s directive, Bhagwat had unfurled the tricolour, inviting sharp criticism from the government.

“It was nothing but a ploy to humiliate a tall leader. It has exposed the ruling party’s fascist face,” Krishnadas told the Hindustan Times adding he would explore further action after getting the chief secretary’s reply.

District collector Mary Kutty had restrained the government-aided school saying it was not proper for a political leader to hoist the national flag in an aided school. The collector said the head teacher or a student representative of the school could unfurl the flag. The order was delivered at the school hours before the function.

However, Karnakiamman Higher Secondary School on the outskirts of Palakkad town went ahead with its plan. RSS and BJP had criticised the move and blamed the ruling CPI(M) for enforcing the diktat. They said flag can be hoisted by any citizen and restraining someone from this was a fascist move. Two days after the event, the collector was shunted out.