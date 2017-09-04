 Moin Qureshi’s ED custody extended by 4 days in money laundering case | india-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Sep 04, 2017-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Moin Qureshi’s ED custody extended by 4 days in money laundering case

The ED sought Qureshi’s custody for five more days saying he was yet to be confronted with more government servants and the details of properties purchased from the crime proceeds.

india Updated: Sep 04, 2017 17:44 IST
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested millionaire meat exporter Moin Qureshi in connection with Rs 200 crore money laundering case in Delhi’s Patiala House court in New Delhi, India on Saturday, August 26, 2017.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested millionaire meat exporter Moin Qureshi in connection with Rs 200 crore money laundering case in Delhi’s Patiala House court in New Delhi, India on Saturday, August 26, 2017. (HT File Photo)

The Enforcement Directorate, which has been questioning controversial meat exporter Moin Akhtar Qureshi since August 26, was today allowed by a city court to continue quizzing him for four more days in a money laundering probe against him and others.

Special Judge Arun Bharadwaj extended the custody of the accused by four more days after the probe agency said he could not be quizzed in the last few days due to holidays and in the light of requests received from various witnesses.

The ED sought Qureshi’s custody for five more days saying he was yet to be confronted with more government servants and the details of properties purchased from the crime proceeds.

“More hawala dealers are to be questioned and there are lengthy statements of bank accounts which are to be further investigated from the parties with whom transactions were carried out by the accused,” the ED said, adding that Qureshi was also to be confronted with audio data obtained from the Income Tax Department.

The counsel appearing for the accused opposed ED’s plea saying enough time has already been granted to the probe agency.

According to the agency, Qureshi was arrested late night on August 25 here under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after “he was not cooperating in the probe”.

more from india
Freedom means an open highway and a great car (or two!)
Freedom means an open highway and a great car (or two!)
Partnered Content
Recommended for you